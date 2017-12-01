NBA Star Dwyane Wade Now Has His Own Signature Sock Sneaker

Li-Ning Wade Essence 2 lateral side. Li-Ning

NBA star Dwyane Wade is currently vying for another title alongside Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, and the veteran baller and face of Li-Ning’s basketball sneakers also has a new signature model out.

The Li-Ning Wade Essence 2 picks up where the previous Essence model left off and elevates the socklike construction for a unique look. It features a knitted sock upper with a segmented outsole for flexibility. There’s also a split toe, with added protection on the inner side to help reduce injury.

Dwyane Wade holds the Li-Ning Wade Essence 2 sneakers. Li-Ning

Although Wade took to the court in the previous Essence iteration, it’s unclear if this new model is intended for serious performance use. Instead, the lack of laces and overall support system suggest that the Essence 2 is designed for lifestyle purposes.

If this socklike look is on your radar, it can be picked up now for $159.99 from shop-lining.com.

Li-Ning Wade Essence 2 medial side. Li-Ning

Li-Ning Wade Essence 2 Li-Ning

