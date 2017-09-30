NBA Preseason Tipoff: A Look at Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Signature Sneaker History

View Slideshow Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during NBA basketball team media day. Rex Shutterstock

To basketball diehards, the NBA offseason feels like an eternity. And although the regular season is still a couple of weeks away, fans at least have some preseason action to look forward to tonight.

To tip it off, hoops faithfuls get to watch the reigning NBA champions take the court. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors warming up before Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals in the Under Armour Curry 1. Rex Shutterstock

Ahead of the game, Footwear News created a gallery of the signature sneakers worn by Curry, the Warriors’ on-court leader. Throughout his eight-year pro career, Curry has worn six looks from Baltimore-based athletic giant Under Armour bearing his name, beginning with the Under Armour Curry 1 in 2015. To start the regular season, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will wear his latest sneaker — which he debuted in the 2017 NBA Finals — the Under Armour Curry 4.

Stephen Curry in 2017 NBA Finals in the Under Armour Curry 4. REX Shutterstock

Click through the slideshow below to see all the Under Armour signature looks the four-time NBA All-Star has worn throughout his career.

