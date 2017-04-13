These Are the NBA Players in the Playoffs Who Have Signature Sneakers

View Slideshow Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

If you’re not a special talent in your sport, chances are you won’t get a signature shoe. But the 2017 NBA playoffs are set to feature several athletes who will be wearing their own sneakers.

The upcoming basketball postseason will feature 13 ballers who have looks bearing their name.

There are players lacing up to play for the NBA title who have well-known signature styles and longstanding shoe franchises with their respective brands (Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving). There are also athletes signed on with lesser known athletic labels with their own kicks (Tony Parker, Dwight Howard, Klay Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova).

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Nike Kyrie 3. AP Images.

For the sneaker fanatic, when the teams hit the hardwood on a quest to win a championship, there will be plenty of looks to check out. The 2017 NBA Playoffs tip off on Saturday with four games: the Indiana Pacers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the San Antonio Spurs, the Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Clippers will look to top the Utah Jazz at home.

