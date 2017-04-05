NBA Player Wears the Kaws x Air Jordan on the Court

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 worn by Gary Payton II of the Milwaukee Bucks. Twitter: @bucks

After months of anticipation, the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 collaboration finally dropped on Friday. To call the sneakers a limited-edition would be an understatement — they only released at a handful of stores worldwide — but that didn’t stop an NBA baller from playing in them during last night’s action.

Fresh off of inking a new contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, Gary Payton II celebrated in a big way during his team’s road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Formerly a member of the NBA developmental league’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton took to the hardwood in one of 2017’s most sought-after sneakers.

Despite coming off the bench, Payton II led the Bucks in minutes played with 30 and contributed 6 points while wearing the Kaws x Air Jordan 4.

The gray suede Kaws kicks were extremely difficult to track down Friday. Along with their limited distribution, the advertised online drop from kawsone.com was rescheduled to a to-be-announced date and time.

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 retails for $350, but is reselling for far more on the secondary market. Consignment store Stadium Goods currently has sizes available for as much as $2,249, a number that is sure to rise as the number of pairs begins to dry up.

A look at the Kaws x Air Jordan 4’s glow-in-the-dark capabilities. Concepts

