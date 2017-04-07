Watch This NBA Player Dunk With Only One Shoe

Aaron Gordon dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pulling off a high-flying slam dunk is no easy feat — and doing it with only one shoe on has to be impossible, right? Not for Aaron Gordon.

During the Orlando Magic’s 115-107 home win Thursday over the Brooklyn Nets, Magic forward Gordon took to the sky to catch an off-the-backboard pass from teammate Elfrid Payton. What would’ve been an impressive play in any case became a highlight reel-worthy clip after Gordon literally jumped out of one of his Nike sneakers to complete the dunk.

The Magic forward wore a white and blue style of the Zoom Rev 2017, a Zoom Air-cushioned basketball sneaker that is one of Nike’s more wallet-friendly hoops offerings at $110 (currently on sale for $89.97).

This isn’t the first time Gordon has made headlines for on-court sneaker mishaps. During a February 2016 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the baller’s Nike HyperRev 2016 sneakers came apart at the seams after a powerful dunk.

In recent years, Gordon has become a fixture of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, competing in 2016 and again in February.

The Nike Zoom Rev 2017 worn by Aaron Gordon. Nike

Nike Zoom Rev 2017, $89.97; nike.com

Orlando Magic ’s Aaron Gordon drives past Brooklyn Nets players. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Gordon dunks the ball as Brooklyn Nets’ Brook Lopez (right) looks on. AP/REX/Shutterstock

