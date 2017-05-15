NBA Star Kevin Durant Now Has a New Nike Signature Sneaker

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. REX Shutterstock.

Kevin Durant is currently chasing his first NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in his 10-year NBA career. And as Durant’s quest for a ring continues, he’ll be competing on the court in his new signature Nike sneakers.

Durant debuted the new look, the Nike KD10, during the Warriors’ 113-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Teh victory at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. gave Golden State the 1-0 series lead over San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals.

Created by longtime Durant sneaker franchise designer Leo Chang, the shoe employs Flyknit in a way not seen in the athletic giant’s prior basketball sneaker releases.

A sketch of the Nike KD10. Courtesy of Nike.

The Flyknit construction, according tot he brand, was engineered for flexibility, breathability and support where needed. Nike stated the shoe uses low stretch, high-tenacity Flyknit tech at stress points, and opts for high-stretch Flyknit yarn at the collar and across the forefoot. The combination, according to Nike, “yields a perfect balance of basketball-specific support and a sock-like hug.”

“I got a pair of the Flyknit Racer during the 2012 games in London and immediately loved them. That shoe is so stylish, so innovative and so comfortable. I’ve been asking for Flyknit in my shoe and the KD10 is my best shoe yet,” Durant said in a statement.

Nike KD10 “Anniversary.” Courtesy of Nike.

Another look at the Nike KD10 “Anniversary.” Courtesy of Nike.

The style also boasts an atypical lacing system made to keep the foot snugly supported to the midsole, and is paired with a full-length Nike Zoom Air unit, which made its debut with the Durant shoe franchise with the KD9.

The first colorway of the shoe, dubbed “Anniversary,” arrives in stores on May 26. The shoe is executed with a faint blue hue with Swoosh branding on the upper using all the colors of Durant’s teams since playing college ball at Texas.

Following the “Anniversary” iteration is the “Still KD,” an all-white look, which arrives on June 1.

Nike KD10 “Still KD.” Courtesy of Nike.