These 3 College Basketball Stars Heading to the NBA Deserve Big Shoe Deals

Former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball. REX Shutterstock.

It’s risky to bet big money on unproven talent. But with a deep NBA draft class approaching, you can expect the top athletic brands to dish out some serious cash to have a potential stud as a brand ambassador.

There are several big boards floating around from the most respected college basketball analysts in the business. And all of them have the same three players going in the top three of the 2017 NBA draft: Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson.

(The draft is scheduled to take place June 22.)

Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz (left) in the Air Jordan 12. AP Images.

Fultz has been the name associated the most with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for months now, with a game that translates well to the pros, so investing big bucks in the 6-foot-4 guard would be a good idea. While playing for the Washington Huskies, Fultz wore several Nike and Jordan Brand styles, including the LeBron 14 ($174.99), LeBron Zoom Soldier 10 ($139.99) and the Air Jordan 12 ($189.99).

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball in the Adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016. REX Shutterstock.

It’s unfortunate that Lonzo Ball’s game is sometimes overshadowed by his father LaVar’s antics, but chances are the former UCLA star is going to have a stellar career in the NBA, making him an asset to any brand he signs with. The 6-foot-6 guard in his one season with the school laced up sneakers including the Adidas Harden Vol. 1 ($139.99) and the Adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 ($119.99).

Josh Jackson

Josh Jackson (right) in the Adidas Crazylight Boost 2015. REX Shutterstock.

Jackson comes from a college program with an incredible history in the sport, and is arguably one of the best talents it has ever produced. The 6-foot-8 former Kansas Jayhawks guard — who rocked the Adidas Crazy Explosive ($139.99), Crazylight Boost 2015 ($129.99) and 2016 ($119.99) styles — is a proven leader, helping his squad to the Elite Eight in the 2017 NCAA tournament.