Rap Icon Nas Opens Up on His Legends Collection Collab With Timberland and Foot Locker

Nas is a New York rap icon. Timberland is a boot brand beloved by the Big Apple. And with the help of , a collection that mirrors his style created by the brand will soon hit select stores.

During a media gathering Tuesday night at Foot Locker’s NYC33 event space, Nas and Timberland unveiled the 2017 Legends Collection, boasting four must-have looks, which will drop monthly until year’s end. The footwear will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker Legends Club locations.

Timberland Volume VII FlyRoam Leather Sneakerboot Timberland

The first drop is the sporty Volume VII FlyRoam Leather Sneakerboot, which features buttermilk nubuck leather that is paired with Timberland’s new AeroCore energy system. The Volume VII will retail for $150 and arrives in stores on Sept. 30. Reservations for the style will open on Foot Locker’s mobile app starting Sept. 23.

Following the initial launch is Volume VIII, an all-black 6-inch Premium Strap Boot with an asymmetrical strap, will arrives in October and retails for $160. Volume IX, a 6-Inch Port Field Boot with a velvet collar, hits stores in November and will retail for $175, and Volume X, a 6-Inch Premium boot in boot mauve shadow with a contrasting port collar, comes out in December with a $190 price tag.

Timberland Volume VIII, an all-black 6-inch Premium Strap Boot. Timberland

Timberland Volume X, a 6-Inch Premium boot. Timberland

Although the collection is new, Nas already has a favorite.

“The ones that I’m wearing now, these are hard,” Nas told Footwear News, pointing to the Volume IX on his feet. “The first time I saw this shape, they were shorter and they were green and brown. We called them the beef and broccolis. These are a touch of the beef and broccoli but high top. They fit good, they feel good and they look good.”

Timberland Volume IX, a 6-Inch Port Field Boot with a velvet collar. Timberland

With every drop from the collection, Foot Locker will release an animated video short via the retailer’s YouTube channel, which “document pivotal milestones in the artist’s personal journey, with Nas telling the stories in his own words, from his early days in Queens to the moment he was discovered.”

Nas, who hasn’t released an album since “Life Is Good” in 2012, also addressed his future in music.

“Music has a mind of its own. Hopefully it will tell me I have an album,” he said. “And that could be a beautiful thing.”