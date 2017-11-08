Bombas Debuts Muhammad Ali-Inspired Socks to Make You ‘Float Like a Butterfly’

Muhammad Ali, during a 1965 fight in Lewiston, Maine. Rex Shutterstock

Boxing fans can now look like a legend — or at least their feet will.

After inking a licensing deal earlier this year with Authentic Brands Group (owner of the Muhammad Ali brand), the Bombas label has debuted its collection of Ali-inspired socks.

The Muhammad Ali x Bombas line includes a range of looks that draw inspiration from the iconic athlete’s personal style, illustrated in this vintage shot:

Muhammad Ali Photo by Ken Regan © 2017 Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC

We’ve come a long way since the cotton tube-sock days, but the Bombas collection does include some retro styles done in classic white, gray and black. There are also more-modern socks offered in bold red, black and white. Each colorway is available in ankle, quarter and calf heights, and comes in men’s and women’s sizes.

As with all Bombas product, the socks feature a seamless toe and thick ankle cuff, as well as the brand’s signature honeycomb weave in the arch, which provides slight compression and a secure fit. And in keeping with its one-for-one model, for each pair of Muhammad Ali styles sold, Bombas will donate a pair to an organization benefitting the homeless.

This year would have been Ali’s 75th birthday, so according to the brand, this new collection is intended to honor his legacy.

David Heath, co-founder of Bombas, said in a statement earlier this year, “[Muhammad Ali’s] devotion, perseverance and generosity have served as longtime inspiration for us, and we are proud to introduce a partnership that celebrates his greatness, both in the ring and in the community,” he said.

The Muhammad Ali x Bombas collection is on sale now at bombas.com. Retail prices range from $16 for a single sock, up to $91.20 for a 6-pack of the retro styles.

