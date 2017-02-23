Michigan’s Maverick: How Mr. Alan’s Customer-First Approach Is Paying Off Big Time

Retail is in a difficult moment, but don’t tell that to Mr. Alan’s CEO Jacob Bishop.

At a time when the footwear industry often feels sluggish and stale, the Michigan-based retailer is thriving by transforming the age-old shopping experience, engaging its customers through technology and storytelling, and giving back to the community with philanthropic efforts.

“The traditional guys who are just selling commodity-type products are having a harder time,” Bishop said, “but I believe the retailers who are focused on customer experience are growing and having a lot of success right now.”

Mr. Alan’s used to be one of those “traditional guys.” The retailer, formerly known as Mr. Alan’s Shoes & Sportswear, was founded in Southfield, Mich., in 1974 by Bishop’s father, Alan — whom Bishop calls one of his biggest mentors.