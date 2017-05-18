This Mom Actually Wore Yeezy Boosts to Her Graduation

This mom wore Yeezy Boosts at graduation. Reddit

Graduation ceremonies are all about celebrating your hard-earned achievements, so why not go all out on the big day with a pair of statement sneakers?

That’s exactly what Reddit user nfizzle99’s mother did. While earning her doctorate at Columbia University, she paired the sky-blue gown with Kanye West’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 for a commencement-worthy look.

A Reddit user’s mother wears “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s during her graduation. Reddit

The white knitted Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style was released on April 29 for $220. Despite reportedly having larger production numbers than previous Yeezy drops, the “Cream White” look sold out just as fast as its precursors.

These Yeezy Boost 350 V2s currently have a resell price of around $500 and can be found now on eBay in adult sizes. Infant sizes are also available with prices starting around $120.

Bringing the story full circle, West’s Grammy-winning and multiplatinum 2007 album was titled “Graduation.” We think he’d be proud.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White,” from $469.99; ebay.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” infant. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” infant, from $120; ebay.com

