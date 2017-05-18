This Mom Actually Wore Yeezy Boosts to Her Graduation

By / 2 hours ago
Mom Graduates in Yeezys
This mom wore Yeezy Boosts at graduation.
Reddit

Graduation ceremonies are all about celebrating your hard-earned achievements, so why not go all out on the big day with a pair of statement sneakers?

That’s exactly what Reddit user nfizzle99’s mother did. While earning her doctorate at Columbia University, she paired the sky-blue gown with Kanye West’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 for a commencement-worthy look.

Related
The Very First Air Jordan Is Getting a Camouflage Makeover

Mom Graduates in Yeezys A Reddit user’s mother wears “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s during her graduation. Reddit

The white knitted Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style was released on April 29 for $220. Despite reportedly having larger production numbers than previous Yeezy drops, the “Cream White” look sold out just as fast as its precursors.

These Yeezy Boost 350 V2s currently have a resell price of around $500 and can be found now on eBay in adult sizes. Infant sizes are also available with prices starting around $120.

Bringing the story full circle, West’s Grammy-winning and multiplatinum 2007 album was titled “Graduation.” We think he’d be proud.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White,” from $469.99; ebay.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" Infant Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” infant. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” infant, from $120; ebay.com

Want more?

Kanye West Wore Another Designer’s Sneakers — And You Can Buy Them Now for $460

Kim Kardashian West Trades Balenciaga Boots for Yeezy to Grab Pizza in NYC

Kim Kardashian West’s Boots Are Also Her Pants — And She Showed Them Off on Snapchat