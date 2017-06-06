Saucony Runner Molly Huddle Shares Her Favorite Sneakers On and Off the Track

Saucony athlete Molly Huddle. Saucony

Molly Huddle already has a big win under her belt in 2017, sprinting past the competition in the New York City Half Marathon in March. But what makes the Saucony athlete’s victory more impressive is that it’s her third straight in that particular event.

“It’s hard to win these races, and to repeat feels like another step forward [in my career],” Huddle told Footwear News.

She crossed the finish line in an exclusive sneaker Saucony designed for her, a hybrid of its Type A and Fastwitch styles. Huddle also has the Endorphin in her shoe arsenal for 5Ks, and the Freedom ISO for training.

Saucony runner Molly Huddle leading the pack. REX Shutterstock

The 32-year-old confessed to FN that her main career goal is to secure a major marathon win. She ran her fi rst 26.2 last November in New York, finishing third out of a highly competitive pack.

“I’ve been inching up my mileage for a couple years, so it wasn’t a huge shock to the system running 20 miles a week more than what I was doing before during training,” said Huddle.

Throughout the rest of this year, she plans to compete in several 5Ks and 10Ks, and will return to marathons in 2018.

Huddle also shared personal info many of her fans may not know about her. Check out the fun facts below.

Music I run to:

“I like pop music, dance music and anything by Beyoncé.”

First meal after a long race:

“A burger with fries, maybe a beer.”

Athlete I admire the most:

“Meb Keflezighi. He’s the running world’s hero.”

Go-to phone app:

“Polar Flow. I’m a geek when it comes to running data.”

Favorite actor:

“Jon Hamm. I really like ‘Mad Men.’”

Celebrity I’d like to meet:

“For sure, Oprah. She’s my No. 1.”