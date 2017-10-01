Mohamed Sanu Breaks Out WWE Icon Ric Flair-Inspired Custom Under Armour Cleats on Instagram

Mohamed Sanu of the Atlanta Falcons. AP Images

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has rocked some stellar custom cleats since fans started to take notice of football players’ on-field footwear. But the ones he will wear today may be the best he’s worn yet.

Sanu took to Instagram today ahead of the Falcons’ NFL Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to show off a pair of cleats he’ll be wearing. The cleats from Under Armour are a tribute to WWE icon Ric Flair.

Mohamed Sanu’s custom Ric Flair cleats. Instagram: @mohamedsanu

The look was designed by the fames sneaker artist duo of Dez Customz and Kreative Custom Kicks.

The cleats feature images of the wrestler, as well as some of his popular catchphrases, including his trademark “Woo.” The medial sides of the cleats feature the words “Jet Flying” and “Kiss Stealing,” which is part of the quote he recites when getting speaking to opponents (“I’m Ric Flair. The stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun”).

A look at Mohamed Sanu’s custom Ric Flair cleats. Instagram: @mohamedsanu

Sanu’s choice of customs comes shortly after a health scare for Ric Flair, born Richard Morgan Fliehr. The wrestler was hospitalized in August, according to multiple reports, because of stomach pains. But when in the hospital, reports state things took a turn for the worse for Fliehr, who suffered kidney failure, and was placed in a medically-induced coma. The wrestler has since recovered and returned home in late September.