Models Starring in Nike’s Plus-Size Campaign Clap Back at Body Shamers

Grace Victory in Nike's plus-size campaign. Courtesy of Nike.

“Fat shaming me and my girl on our Nike campaign is hilarious. We be laughing all the damn way to the bank,” wrote Grace Victory on Twitter.

The popular British blogger starred in Nike’s recent campaign featuring the athletic brand’s first plus-size collection.

Nike made headlines Friday by releasing apparel that fits various sizes while also celebrating the diversity of women. Ranging from a 1X to 3X, the collection is meant “to ensure the perfect fit at every size,” according to a Nike release.

Danielle Vanier in Nike’s plus-size campaign. Courtesy of Nike.

While many fans of the brand responded with praise, including “Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks, others decided to shame the launch.

Internet trolls made comments claiming that Nike is promoting obesity with the new line, and the campaign models aren’t having it.

“Look at you all fat shaming me. I feel sorry for yous. I have a beautiful life,” blogger Danielle Vanier also posted on Twitter in response to body shamers.

Victory made a point to keep things positive for her followers despite the negative backlash: “Nobody ever remembers someone for “looking good in a bikini” or for having a “good body.” Keep that in mind always.”

Model Paloma Elsesser and U.S. Track & Field athlete Amanda Bingson also star in the campaign.

Paloma Elesser in Nike’s plus-size campaign. Courtesy of Nike.

Amanda Bingson in Nike’s plus-size campaign. Courtesy of Nike.

To check out the new line, which includes tops, hoodies, tights and shorts, head to Nike.com.

