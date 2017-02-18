Misty Copeland’s Beat-Up Ballet Pointe Shoes Are Up for Auction at a Stunning Starting Bid

Misty Copeland on set exclusively for Footwear News. Axel Dupeux.

Misty Copeland made history on June 30, 2015 when she became the first African-American principal ballerina at American Ballet Theatre in its 75-year history.

And the scuffed pointe shoes she donned in one of her most celebrated performances just two months ahead of the honor are now up for bids on eBay at a hefty $900 starting price benefiting The Washington Ballet.

Misty Copeland’s ballet pointe shoes are up for bids, benefiting The Washington Ballet. Courtesy of The Washington Ballet.

The Under Armour ambassador’s ballet shoes were autographed after she concluded her American debut as Odette/Odile in “Swan Lake” in The Washington Ballet’s April 2015 production. It was the first time the company put on the show in 70 years.

Not too long after that, on June 20, she made her debut in the same role in New York City, which was met with widespread acclaim. Then, she got a history-making promotion 10 days later when she was announced as ABT’s principal dancer.

Misty Copeland wears pointed-toe heels at Prabal Gurung’s fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation after-party. REX Shutterstock.

Copeland autographed the pointe shoes from her final Washington Ballet performance, along with a poster, on closing night. The items are included as a package in the eBay auction, which launched Thursday and ends Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

According to The Washington Ballet, company dancers use between 60 to 90 pointe shoes during a season, and sometimes a pair of shoes will be ravaged after a single performance.

