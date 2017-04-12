Missoni and Converse Give the Iconic Chuck Taylor a Vibrant Makeover

Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star
The Missoni x Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi.
Sneakers are taking over the streets as weather continues to warm up, and one model you’re guaranteed to see a lot of this season is the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. For those who want to wear the ubiquitous classics without blending in, Missoni has a colorful collaboration that’s sure to stand out from the rest.

Resuming their longtime partnership, Converse has called upon Italian fashion house Missoni once again to add its colorful knits to the classic sneaker. Here, the Chuck Taylor All Star gets doused in a rainbow gradient that shifts from purple to yellow hues. Aside from the vibrant colors, accents include a white All Star badge and midsole, white laces, and a brown outsole.

Missoni x Chuck Taylor All-Star HiThe Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi includes a perforated leather liner. Fuel.com.gr

The collaboration between Missoni and Converse began in 2008 and has produced dozens of special makeups. A handful of women’s and unisex styles from previous drops are discounted from Nike.com with prices ranging from $74.97 to $149.97.

The Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi pictured here is available now from Greece retailer Fuel for 119.90 euros (around $127), and should arrive stateside soon.

Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star HiThe Missoni x Chuck Taylor All Star Hi retails for €119.90. Fuel.com.gr
Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star HiThe medial side of the Missoni x Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi. Fuel.com.gr
Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star HiThe heel of the Missoni x Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi. Fuel.com.gr
Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star HiThe outsole of the Missoni x Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi. Fuel.com.gr
Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star HiThe Missoni x Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi packaging. Fuel.com.gr

