The Michigan Wolverines Have Exclusive Air Jordan 32 Shoes You Can’t Buy

The Air Jordan 32 makes its debut on Sept. 23 with a red “Rosso Corsa” makeup inspired by Michael Jordan’s love for Italian luxury cars. But ahead of the official launch, new exclusive styles are surfacing that fans likely won’t ever be able to purchase.

The Jordan-sponsored Michigan Wolverines basketball team received one such look, which sees the Air Jordan 32 Low iteration take on a Wolverines-appropriate navy blue and yellow color scheme. The shoe’s Flyknit upper is notably intricate, with yellow yarns accenting a dark navy base.

Branding on this pair includes a Michigan logo on the right shoe and a colored Jordan “Wings” logo on the left.

A new season calls for some new @Jumpman23, how about these XXXII lows! Can't wait for the season to get here!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/iIX5ny8aHJ — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) September 8, 2017

“A new season calls for some new @Jumpman23,” reads a tweet from the Wolverines’ official Twitter account. “Can’t wait for the season to get here!”

There are currently no confirmed plans to release this Air Jordan 32 player exclusive, but the “Rosso Corsa” makeup will arrive online and in stores this month for a retail price of $185.

Air Jordan 32 “Rossa Corsa,” $185; nike.com

