This Celeb Rocked ‘Epic’ Jordans for Michelle Obama’s Final Speech at the White House

View Slideshow Michelle Obama delivers her final speech as first lady wearing a Narciso Rodriguez pre-fall ’17 crepe dress and pointed-toe pumps. REX Shutterstock.

The stars aligned for Michelle Obama, who delivered her final speech today as first lady — and her many famous fans, including Usher, Kelly Rowland and Allison Williams, among others — turned out to celebrate her legacy as an advocate for education, health and more during her eight years alongside President Barack Obama.

“Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud,” she told guests in the East Room of the White House during the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony.

Last speech from our first lady 😢😢😢😢 #powerful #empowering #beautiful A photo posted by Jay Pharoah (@jaypharoah) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

To no one’s surprise, Mrs. Obama cut a chic figure and stuck to one of her favorite designers. She had on a Narciso Rodriguez pre-fall ’17 crepe dress that she teamed with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

“So much admiration for our First Lady, @MichelleObama,” Rodriguez shared on Instagram. “It has been my greatest honor to dress her over these past eight years.”

Naturally, attendees donned their finest, too. And for “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah, who parodied President Barack Obama on the sketch comedy series, it was an occasion for Air Jordan kicks.

“My selection of shoe for this place is game changing 😂😂😂😂#historic #Whitehouse #jordans#reachhigher #bettermakeroom,” the comedian shared in an Instagram video.

His untied laces didn’t go unnoticed by fans who sounded off in the comments section. Not that it matter for Pharoah, who had a pep in his step and thought his style was unforgettable. “Remember that time you wore Js to the White House?” he said to himself in the video. “Oh yes I do remember that time I wore Js to the White House. Epic s—t, man.”

Jay Pharoah wears Air Jordan sneakers to watch Michelle Obama deliver her final speech as first lady at the White House. Courtesy of Instagram/Jay Pharoah.

My selection of shoe for this place is game changing 😂😂😂😂 #historic #Whitehouse #jordans #reachhigher #bettermakeroom A video posted by Jay Pharoah (@jaypharoah) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Pharoah was joined by other famous faces, including actors Kal Penn, Allison Williams, Connie Britton, TV personalities La La Anthony (wife of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony) and Terrence J, and musicians Usher, Kelly Rowland and Wale.

Black is Black, true… but #BlackIsGold A photo posted by Wale (@wale) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Below, read some of their remarks shared on social media.

Kal Penn: ‪”Mrs. Obama just delivered her final speech. I can’t even. So inspirational.”

Allison Williams: “As an education fanatic/supporter/advocate, there have been few people more inspiring to me than the indomitable and incomparable@michelleobama. Thank you for#BetterMakeRoom and #ReachHigherand all of your hard work on behalf of American students — but especially those who most need an advocate. It was an honor to be present for your final remarks today, and it’s been an honor to support your work. Let’s keep at it, and I will continue to help in any way I can. And, at last, thank you for being an example of humanity to us all.”

Connie Britton: “Not a dry eye in the house today as First Lady Michelle Obama delivered the last remarks of her tenure in the White House. She spoke of the power of Hope and how she wants every boy and girl and family, regardless of religion, race or background to know that they belong, that they have value and they can lift themselves up, and lift up their communities.”

La La Anthony: “A moment I will never forget. Sitting in the front row today at the White House watching in awe as our FLOTUS delivered her final speech ❤🙏🏽#myhero.”

