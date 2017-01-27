Exclusive: NBA’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Talks Jordan B.Fly and Off-Court Kicks

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of the Charlotte Hornets. AP Images.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist believes his Charlotte Hornets squad has what it takes to win the NBA title.

The Jordan Brand-sponsored athlete’s team is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record, with notable wins this season over top NBA teams including the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

To enhance his game throughout the rest of the regular season and lead the Hornets to the NBA Finals, Kidd-Gilchrist is lacing up the Jordan B.Fly, a lightweight court-ready sneaker built for a quick first step.

“It’s like a sock, it’s light, it’s controlling — I can go right and go left with ease. I enjoy it,” Kidd-Gilchrist told Footwear News about the B.Fly.

Jordan B.Fly. Courtesy of Jordan Brand.

Jordan B.Fly, $110; nike.com

The shoe features an injected phylon midsole with forefoot Zoom Air for responsiveness and quicker changes in direction, a custom woven material upper with asymmetrical lacing for fit and lockdown, and a modified outsole with raised grooves to grip the court.

While he wears the B.Fly on the court, his off-the-court sneakers of choice resemble many sneaker fans today. “I wear a whole bunch of Js, of course — 1s, 5s, 2s, 3s,” he said.

But he did admit to FN that he is missing the one pair of Jordans he wants more than any others: the Air Jordan Q54, a Europe exclusive.

Kidd-Gilchrist and the Hornets are in New York today to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.