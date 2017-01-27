Exclusive: NBA’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Talks Jordan B.Fly and Off-Court Kicks

By / 45 mins ago
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Charlotte Hornets
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of the Charlotte Hornets.
AP Images.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist believes his Charlotte Hornets squad has what it takes to win the NBA title.

The Jordan Brand-sponsored athlete’s team is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record, with notable wins this season over top NBA teams including the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Related
Will Stephen Curry Wear These Sneakers During the NBA All-Star Game?

To enhance his game throughout the rest of the regular season and lead the Hornets to the NBA Finals, Kidd-Gilchrist is lacing up the Jordan B.Fly, a lightweight court-ready sneaker built for a quick first step.

“It’s like a sock, it’s light, it’s controlling — I can go right and go left with ease. I enjoy it,” Kidd-Gilchrist told Footwear News about the B.Fly. 

Jordan B.FlyJordan B.Fly. Courtesy of Jordan Brand.

Jordan B.Fly, $110; nike.com

The shoe features an injected phylon midsole with forefoot Zoom Air for responsiveness and quicker changes in direction, a custom woven material upper with asymmetrical lacing for fit and lockdown, and a modified outsole with raised grooves to grip the court.

While he wears the B.Fly on the court, his off-the-court sneakers of choice resemble many sneaker fans today. “I wear a whole bunch of Js, of course — 1s, 5s, 2s, 3s,” he said. 

But he did admit to FN that he is missing the one pair of Jordans he wants more than any others: the Air Jordan Q54, a Europe exclusive.

Kidd-Gilchrist and the Hornets are in New York today to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Jordan B.Fly Stephen CurryMichael Kidd-Gilchrist (left) in the Jordan B.Fly guarding Stephen Curry. AP Images.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s