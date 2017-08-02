Michael Jordan’s First Sneakers From 1985 Get a Modern Flyknit Makeover Releasing Soon

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan (right) fights for the ball with New Jersey Nets' Michael Ray Richardson during a 1985 NBA game. Paul Burnett/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Air Jordan 1, Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, has been around since 1985 and seen countless makeovers and updates. The traditionally leather kicks have been covered in rich suedes, deconstructed à la the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star and even dipped in gold — and that’s just to name a few. One design element that has surprisingly yet to grace the Air Jordan 1 is Nike’s proprietary Flyknit technology, but that’s set to change in the near future.

The model’s iconic black and red “Banned” colorway will soon receive a modernized Flyknit makeover, with the Swoosh’s signature knit material covering the entirety of the sneaker’s upper except for the Swoosh logo and Air Jordan Wings branding.

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” lateral Fastpass.cn

The wavy, textured knit mimics the panels of the original Air Jordan 1 and adds premium touches such as waxed cotton laces and a leather insole. This updated style also carries over the original branding from the 1985 sneaker, including Nike Air branding at the tongue — a favorite detail among enthusiasts.

The intricately knitted Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” is expected to arrive Sept. 9 for a retail price of $180 from select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” toe detail Fastpass.cn

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” heel Fastpass.cn

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” medial Fastpass.cn

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” tongue detail Fastpass.cn

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” Wings logo Fastpass.cn

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” back of tongue Fastpass.cn

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” insole Fastpass.cn

Want more?

LaVar Ball Wants to Play Michael Jordan One-on-One on Pay-Per-View — With One Arm

Here’s When You’ll Be Able to Buy the Off-White x Nike and Air Jordan Sneakers

Jordan Brand Reveals Never-Before-Seen Sneakers Paying Homage to the Chicago Bulls