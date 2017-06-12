See How Much These Michael Jordan Game-Worn Converse Sneakers Sold For

Michael Jordan (blue) in the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games. REX Shutterstock

If you thought the prices of new sneakers today were steep, you may have a heart attack when you see how much a pair of Michael Jordan game-worn kicks sold for today.

SCP Auctions announced today via Twitter that the basketball icon’s game-worn and autographed Converse sneakers from the 1984 Olympic games sold for $190,373. The sneakers, according to SCP Auctions, were worn by Jordan during the gold medal-winning performance against Spain.

Converse sneakers game-worn by Michael Jordan. SCP Auctions

In the tweet from SCP Auctions today, the sports memorabilia experts announced the sale price of the shoe was a world record.

As of 3 p.m. ET on June 7, the bidding price for the shoes was up to $144,222.

Jordan’s game-worn, autographed shoes from the 1984 Olympics have appeared on auction sites before, including a listing from Grey Flannel Auctions in June 2015, which had a minimum bid of $50,000.

SCP Auctions has had success with selling other Jordan sneakers, including an autographed white and red Nike style worn by the NBA icon while on the Chicago Bulls during the 1984-85 season. The shoes were worn, according to the auction company, during the pre-game warm-up of the Dec. 2, 1984 matchup against the Lakers.

Other sneakers worn by Jordan auctioned by SCP in the past include a pair of Converse sneakers from his freshman year at North Carolina, and Jordan signature shoes from his 1986-87 season and his highest scoring game in 2003.