This High-End ’90s-Inspired Running Sneaker Is ‘Weird’

It’s not often you hear a brand releasing something that’s intentionally weird. But that’s exactly what Mercer Amsterdam is doing with its upcoming retro runner-inspired drop, slated to arrive this weekend.

The New York City street style-inspired inspired luxury label out of Amsterdam will release a new silhouette, named W-3RD (pronounced “weird”), on Saturday. The classic running look, which takes design cues from models from the ’90s, will retail for €250 ($321.95 at the current conversion rate).

The new silhouette will be sold via merceramsterdam.com, as well as at international retailers including Shoebaloo, Paul Warmer, Seven, Credo and Shoetique.

The shoe’s name, according to Mercer Amsterdam, is derived from West Third Street in NYC, which crosses Mercer Street. The W-3RD is lightweight, street-inspired and boast technical elements, and is on-trend with today’s dominant retro running sneakers that debuted two decades ago.

It will release in limited quantities in two colorways, “Hot” and “Cold,” and will be accompanied by matching socks in the box. The brand produced 100 pairs of each colorway.

