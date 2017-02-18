Meet the Grandma Who Won a Yeezy Raffle

The grandma who won a raffle for Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. Reddit

In today’s sneaker climate, buying a hyped up pair such as Yeezys often means jumping through hoops and going to extreme lengths for a chance at the shoes. In some cases, it even means signing your grandma up for an in-store raffle.

That’s exactly how a Reddit user named Cy from Columbus, Ohio got his hands on one of 2017’s most sought after releases, the “Black/Red” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Cy tells Footwear News his grandmother, Annie, was enticed by the idea of the Yeezy raffle since she’s got a knack for gambling. “Being a slight gambler herself, and enjoying the idea of being able to win something fairly exclusive, she was on board.”

The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” right shoe. Adidas

But if Annie thought entering the raffle was exciting, the best was yet to come. “Her name got called out of the 5 tickets I had at that store,” Cy said.

“When she got the call from Foot Locker, she called me and said ‘You won’t believe it Cy, I won again!’ She also got her name called from the ‘Space Jam’ Air Jordan 11 raffle in December,” Cy tells us.

Although Annie’s favorite Yeezy sneaker is 2015’s “Turtle Dove” Yeezy Boost 350, she was elated with the raffle win and made sure Cy shared a photo of the sneaker haul on her Facebook page.

“She continued talking about how lucky she was to win all the way home. It was kind of adorable,” Cy said.

Want more?

It’s Official: Adidas Confirms Feb. 11 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Core Black/Red’ Release

Why the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Won’t Be Easy to Get

The Most Memorable Moments From Kanye West’s Yeezy Fashion Shows