NBA Star Matthew Dellavedova Talks His Peak Signature Sneakers and Finding a Logo Through Crowdsourcing

Matthew Dellavedova of the Milwaukee Bucks. Rex Shutterstock

After becoming a household name with a gutsy performance in the 2016 NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Australian-born basketball standout Matthew Dellavedova looked to cultivate his personal brand. And after taking the first steps, signing with China-based brand Peak and landing his first signature sneaker (the Delly1), he sought out a captivating logo to adorn his product.

The search led him to online graphic design marketplace 99designs. The company, led by CEO Patrick Llewellyn (and friend of the baller), crowdsourced logos from thousands of designers before Dellavedova, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, decided on one from Steve Hai.

With the regular season here, Footwear News caught up with Dellavedova to speak about the development of his personal logo, having a signature shoe franchise with Peak and the challenges of developing a personal brand in not only the U.S., where plays, but also his home country.

Why did you go through 99designs to have your personal logo created?

“I have known Pat for a long time and when it came time to figure out who to call to create a logo, I knew it was Pat.”

How many logo options did you check out before deciding on the one designed by Steve Hai? And when did you make the final decision?

“There were a lot of design entries, which was great but also a little overwhelming. We had a lot great entries, but Steve’s really stood out because it included the exact things I wanted to incorporate in my logo.”

The logo for Matthew Dellavedova, designed by Steve Hai. 99designs

What was it about his logo that you were particularly fond of?

“He included my nickname, Delly; Australia, my country that I am proud to represent; and my hometown of Maryborough, which I grew up in the first 16 years of my life.”

What details were important to you when deciding on a logo? What image or message did you want it to convey?

“I wanted it to represent me and my journey, be easy to understand and be unique.”

Where will this logo appear?

“It’s on shoes and clothing right now but will appear on some other things in the future.”

Matthew Dellavedova’s signature Peak sneakers, the Delly1, on court. Rex Shutterstock

You’ve publicly spoken about developing your personal brand. Will consumers soon see a new brand of shoes bearing your name? Or will you continue to remain a Peak athlete with signature shoes?

“Very happy to be representing and working with Peak; no plans of any change.”

Will a new Delly sneaker hit stores soon? What details can you provide on the next signature shoe and its release?

“Not yet, but we are working on some things. Can’t provide any details at this point.”

What made Peak the brand you wanted to sign with?

“Peak gave me a great opportunity to not only have my own shoe but to be involved in the design process and get it exactly how I wanted it. I am very particular about what shoes I wear, so this was a big part. They are a global brand with a strong presence in Asia, the region that Australia now qualifies through for the Olympics and World Cup.”

How do Peak sneakers perform compared with others you’ve worn?

“Definitely the best. They are light, low-cut and very comfortable. I wouldn’t be wearing them if they weren’t helping me to be at my best on the NBA stage.”

What challenges come with developing a personal brand when you have two home markets, Australia and the U.S., that you consider vital to the brand’s success?

“There are different challenges with having two markets, but after the recent Peak tour, which included stops in the Philippines and Thailand, it really showed me how big Peak is and how big the game of basketball is. It really is a global game, and that means there is a global market. I think if you just be yourself, people from all countries will be able to see that.”