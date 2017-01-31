Mark Wahlberg’s Burger Restaurant Gets an Air Jordan Collaboration

Mark Wahlberg at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. REX/Shutterstock

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg has made a name for himself recently as a restaurateur thanks to his family’s Wahlburgers chain. He is also a massive sneakerhead, and two of his passions just collided with an official sneaker collaboration.

Wahlberg, a well-known Air Jordan fanatic, now has his family’s eatery — which is profiled in an A&E Network reality series — attached to a new Jordan Brand lifestyle silhouette with three special-edition colorways of the Jordan Formula 23.

“Thank you @jumpman23 and Reggie [Saunders] for making this happen,” Wahlberg wrote on Instagram, thanking Jordan Brand’s senior director of entertainment marketing.

Wahlburgers x Jordan Formula 23 promo pairs made for @mark_wahlberg by @Jumpman23 inspired by the A&E show “Wahlburgers” pic.twitter.com/MyD02I5Gpm — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) January 31, 2017

Each of the collaborative colorways uses black, green and white for a Boston Celtics-inspired palette, a nod to Wahlberg’s birthplace. The set includes black/green and white/black makeups, along with a green-based style finished off with a translucent sole. The Wahlburgers x Jordan Formula 23 collab was previewed in a December episode of the TV series and is not expected to see a public release. However, the standard Jordan Formula 23 that features a deconstructed design inspired by the classic Air Jordan 10 is available now in five colorways. The shoes sell for $120 each and can be purchased via nike.com.

The Jordan Formula 23 lifestyle sneaker, available now for $120. Nike

Wahlburgers x Jordan Formula 23. Thank you @jumpman23 and Reggie for making this happen. More to come 😉 A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:23am PST

