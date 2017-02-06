Mark Wahlberg Wears Unreleased Retro Air Jordans to Super Bowl LI

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg poses with his family at Super Bowl LI.
Less than a week removed from unveiling his own Jordan collaboration, actor Mark Wahlberg is making sneaker headlines again thanks to his footwear choice at Super Bowl LI.

Wahlberg — a longtime New England Patriots fan — attended the game with his wife, Rhea Durham, and sons Brendan and Michael. And they all brought their footwear A-game to NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Mark wore the unreleased white, black and royal blue Air Jordan 4 “Motorsports,” while his sons wore “True Blue” Air Jordan 3s and Durham sported Nikes.

The “Motorsports”Air Jordan 4 worn by Wahlberg is expected to launch March 26 at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” worn by the actor’s sons can still be purchased from retailers including Finish Line in men’s sizing for $220. The “True Blue” is also available for $159.99 in grade-school sizing at select retailers, such as Foot Locker, as well as preschool ($79.99) and toddler ($59.99) sizes.

Air Jordan 4The Air Jordan 4 “Motorsports” releasing in March. Jimmy Jazz

