Mark Wahlberg Wears Unreleased Retro Air Jordans to Super Bowl LI

Mark Wahlberg poses with his family at Super Bowl LI. Instagram

Less than a week removed from unveiling his own Jordan collaboration, actor Mark Wahlberg is making sneaker headlines again thanks to his footwear choice at Super Bowl LI.

Wahlberg — a longtime New England Patriots fan — attended the game with his wife, Rhea Durham, and sons Brendan and Michael. And they all brought their footwear A-game to NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Mark wore the unreleased white, black and royal blue Air Jordan 4 “Motorsports,” while his sons wore “True Blue” Air Jordan 3s and Durham sported Nikes.

The “Motorsports”Air Jordan 4 worn by Wahlberg is expected to launch March 26 at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” worn by the actor’s sons can still be purchased from retailers including Finish Line in men’s sizing for $220. The “True Blue” is also available for $159.99 in grade-school sizing at select retailers, such as Foot Locker, as well as preschool ($79.99) and toddler ($59.99) sizes.

The Air Jordan 4 “Motorsports” releasing in March. Jimmy Jazz

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Want more?

Mark Wahlberg’s Burger Restaurant Gets an Air Jordan Collaboration

‘Entourage’ x Nike Team Up For Special-Edition Jordans

Tom Brady Wears Under Armour Cleats During Record-Setting Super Bowl LI Win