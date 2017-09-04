Maria Sharapova’s Ends U.S. Open Run In Nike

Maria Sharapova of Russia at the US Open on Sunday. REX Shutterstock

Maria Sharapova’s run at the U.S. Open is over.

The five-time Grand Slam champion lost in the fourth round on Sunday to No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova, who will now face American Sloane Stephens.

While the Russian athlete, who’s on-court fashion has been praised through the years, wore a crystal-embellished black for her opening match, 6’2″ Sharapova donned a white polka dot, lace embroidered Nike dress this time around.

Maria Sharapova wearing a Nike dress and sneakers on the court at the U.S. Open. REX Shutterstock

The 30-year-old — who’s first book, “Unstoppable: My Life So Far” comes out Sept. 12 — completed her ensemble with simple crisp white Nike sneakers.

Maria Sharapova wearing white Nike sneakers and a white lace embroidered dress at the 2017 US Open REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “The Edit” cover girl took to Instagram yesterday to express that she’s feeling NYC’s “Fall vibes 🍂”

Fall vibes 🍂 A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Sharapova lost to the 27-year-old from Latvia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

