March Madness: Shop the Best Sneakers of the NCAA Tournament First Round

Cincinnati fans celebrate in the closing moments of the team's 65-61 win over Kansas State. AP/REX/Shutterstock

With the opening round of the men’s basketball NCAA tournament in the books, it’s time to look back on the players and sneakers that stole the show.

Below, you’ll find a round up of the first round’s top performers and links to shop the shoes that carried them to the next round of the Big Dance.

Be sure to stay tuned for ongoing March Madness sneaker coverage.

Jordan Bell in the Nike Zoom KD 9. AP

Jordan Bell (Oregon): 17 points, 12 rebounds

Nike Zoom KD 9, $150; nike.com

Frank Mason III in the Adidas Crazy Explosive Low. AP

Frank Mason III (Kansas): 22 points, 8 assists

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $119.99; eastbay.com

Edrice Adebayo in the Nike Kyrie 1. AP

Edrice Adebayo (Kentucky): 15 points, 18 rebounds

Nike Kyrie 1, $70-$400; ebay.com

Devin Robinson in the Nike KD Trey 5 IV. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Devin Robinson (Florida): 24 points, 7 rebounds

Nike KD Trey 5 IV, $59.98-79.98; finishline.com

Elijah Stewart in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Elijah Stewart (USC): 22 points, 4 rebounds

Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit; $139.97; nike.com

Derrick Walton Jr. in the Air Jordan XXXI Low. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Derrick Walton Jr. (Michigan): 26 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds

Air Jordan XXXI Low PE, $199-$299; ebay.com

Justin Jackson (right) in the Air Jordan XXXI. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Jackson (North Carolina): 21 points, 7 rebounds

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

Dwayne Bacon in the Air Jordan 13. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Dwayne Bacon (Florida State): 25 points, 9 rebounds

Air Jordan 13, $239.99-$330; ebay.com

