March Madness: Shop the Best Sneakers of the NCAA Tournament First Round

With the opening round of the men’s basketball NCAA tournament in the books, it’s time to look back on the players and sneakers that stole the show.
Below, you’ll find a round up of the first round’s top performers and links to shop the shoes that carried them to the next round of the Big Dance.
Be sure to stay tuned for ongoing March Madness sneaker coverage.
Jordan Bell (Oregon): 17 points, 12 rebounds
Nike Zoom KD 9, $150; nike.com
Frank Mason III (Kansas): 22 points, 8 assists
Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $119.99; eastbay.com
Edrice Adebayo (Kentucky): 15 points, 18 rebounds
Nike Kyrie 1, $70-$400; ebay.com
Devin Robinson (Florida): 24 points, 7 rebounds
Nike KD Trey 5 IV, $59.98-79.98; finishline.com
Elijah Stewart (USC): 22 points, 4 rebounds
Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit; $139.97; nike.com
Derrick Walton Jr. (Michigan): 26 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds
Air Jordan XXXI Low PE, $199-$299; ebay.com
Justin Jackson (North Carolina): 21 points, 7 rebounds
Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com
Dwayne Bacon (Florida State): 25 points, 9 rebounds
Air Jordan 13, $239.99-$330; ebay.com
