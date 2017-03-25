March Madness: Shop the Best Sneakers From the NCAA Sweet 16 Games

Basketball dominated sports news Friday as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker made NBA history by becoming the sixth player to score 70 points in a single game, but that wasn’t the only headline-worthy hoops action to kick off the weekend.
The NCAA men’s tournament has officially reached a boiling point as the Sweet 16 field has been narrowed down to the Elite 8. Thursday and Friday’s Sweet 16 games were full of memorable moments, but Florida’s buzzer-beater ousting of Wisconsin in overtime may have been the biggest show-stealer.
Even if your bracket’s busted, you can still shop the styles worn by the Sweet 16’s top performers. Scroll through for our roundup of the best players and sneakers as March Madness continues to heat up.
De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky): 39 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Nike Kobe 9 Elite, from $100; ebay.com
Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina): 24 points, 6 rebounds
Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, $82.99; underarmour.com
Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga): 13 points, 5 rebounds
Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, $140; nike.com
Jordan Bell (Oregon): 16 points, 13 rebounds
Nike Zoom KD 9, $150; nike.com
Frank Mason III (Kansas): 26 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $119.99; footlocker.com
KeVaughn Allen (Florida): 35 points
Nike Kobe Mentality 2, $69.97; nike.com
Trevon Bluiett (Xavier): 25 points
Nike Hyperdunk 2016, $89.97; nike.com
Justin Jackson (North Carolina): 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Jordan Super.Fly 5, $99.97; nike.com
