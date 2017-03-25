March Madness: Shop the Best Sneakers From the NCAA Sweet 16 Games

Florida players celebrate after a last second shot by guard Chris Chiozza to beat Wisconsin. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Basketball dominated sports news Friday as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker made NBA history by becoming the sixth player to score 70 points in a single game, but that wasn’t the only headline-worthy hoops action to kick off the weekend.

The NCAA men’s tournament has officially reached a boiling point as the Sweet 16 field has been narrowed down to the Elite 8. Thursday and Friday’s Sweet 16 games were full of memorable moments, but Florida’s buzzer-beater ousting of Wisconsin in overtime may have been the biggest show-stealer.

Even if your bracket’s busted, you can still shop the styles worn by the Sweet 16’s top performers. Scroll through for our roundup of the best players and sneakers as March Madness continues to heat up.

Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox in the Nike Kobe 9 Elite. AP/REX/Shutterstock

De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky): 39 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

Nike Kobe 9 Elite, from $100; ebay.com

South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell in the Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina): 24 points, 6 rebounds

Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, $82.99; underarmour.com

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski in the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga): 13 points, 5 rebounds

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, $140; nike.com

Oregon forward Jordan Bell in the Nike Zoom KD 9. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan Bell (Oregon): 16 points, 13 rebounds

Nike Zoom KD 9, $150; nike.com

Kansas guard Frank Mason III in the Adidas Crazy Explosive Low. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Frank Mason III (Kansas): 26 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $119.99; footlocker.com

Florida guard KeVaughn Allen in the Nike Kobe Mentality 2. AP/REX/Shutterstock

KeVaughn Allen (Florida): 35 points

Nike Kobe Mentality 2, $69.97; nike.com

Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Trevon Bluiett (Xavier): 25 points

Nike Hyperdunk 2016, $89.97; nike.com

North Carolina forward Justin Jackson in the Jordan Super.Fly 5. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Jackson (North Carolina): 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Jordan Super.Fly 5, $99.97; nike.com

