March Madness: Shop the Best Sneakers From the NCAA Elite 8 Games

After four thrilling rounds, the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is reaching its climax.
The Final Four is set: on April 1, the No. 7 seed the South Carolina Gamecocks will meet the No. 1-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 1-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. The winners of those games will then face off to determine the champion on April 3.
The semifinals were locked in after Saturday and Sunday’s Elite 8 action, which included the Bulldogs dominating Xavier 83-59, the Ducks topping Kansas 74-60, the Tar Heels squeaking by Kentucky 75-73, and the Gamecocks continuing their Cinderella run with a 77-70 win over Florida.
Team-leading players wore styles from Nike, Jordan Brand and Under Armour, and you’ll find the night’s best below.
Tyler Dorsey (Oregon): 27 points, 5 rebounds
Nike Kobe 11, $159.97; nike.com
Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga): 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com
Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina): 26 points, 7 rebounds
Under Armour Charged Controller, $99.99; underarmour.com
Kennedy Meeks: 7 points, 17 rebounds
Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com
