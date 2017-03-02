Man Robbed of Sneakers in Broad Daylight After ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost Release

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra." Instagram: @mbroidered

A shocking report of sneaker violence has emerged from New York’s Soho neighborhood following Saturday’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release.

According to DNA Info, five men attacked a man and his friend near the intersection of Greene and Spring streets. One of the victims was carrying a bag containing a pair of $250 sneakers he had just purchased, presumed to be the “Zebra” Yeezy Boosts.

DNA Info reports that the victims were approached by the group around 11:50 a.m. ET Saturday. The group asked to buy the sneakers but the victim refused, and that’s when one of the suspected robbers ripped the bag open, causing the sneakers to fall on the ground. When the victims attempted to secure the shoes, they were punched in the face repeatedly before the group fled with the kicks.

Adidas ’ 115 Spring St. door in New York. Adidas

Although the report does not specify which sneakers were stolen, there was talk on social media Saturday of robberies near the Spring Street Adidas store. According to @theyeezymafia, people were getting robbed outside of an Adidas store, while @SneakerDonJaffy claimed to watch the incident unfold following an argument about buying the shoes.

“I witnessed it. Couple dudes punched a Asian kid, grabbed the bag, the bag ripped and they took the shoes and ran off,” a tweet read.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 retails for $220, which would bring the price to right around $250 after sales tax.

Warren Rose, 19, has been arrested and charged with two counts of second degree robbery while police continue their investigation.

@theyeezymafia I witnessed it. Couple dudes punched a Asian kid, grabbed the bag, the bag ripped and they took the shoes and ran off. — SneakerDonJaff (@SneakerDonJaffy) February 25, 2017

@theyeezymafia after a hour long argument about buying the shoes off the kid for 2k plus — SneakerDonJaff (@SneakerDonJaffy) February 25, 2017

Want more?

Chinese School Bans Imported Shoes to Stop Students From Competing Over Sneakers

Here’s a Rare Look Inside the World of a Yeezy Reseller

Is This the Next Yeezy Boost That Will Be Released?