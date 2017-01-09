Good Samaritan Gives Barefoot Child Shoes Off His Feet After Florida Airport Shooting

Passengers are shown on the tarmac outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tragedy struck Friday in Florida at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a gunman shot and killed five people and injured nine others. In the wake of this horrific act, an anonymous good Samaritan is winning over the internet with his act of kindness that was displayed during the chaos.

On Facebook, Amy Salis described the scene as she tried to rush her family to safety, explaining that her daughter had lost her flip-flops while running. “My family & I were at Fort Lauderdale airport today. Emma lost her flip-flops while running away from the sounds of gunfire. She had to run through an open field, train tracks, rocks, etc, with bare feet,” Salis wrote.

Salis’ daughter was then stopped by a young man who handed her the shoes off his feet, insisting that she wear them as he walked away in his socks. The thankful mother is now hoping to track down the anonymous man and replace his sneakers. “I am asking that everyone please share this post. I want to find this man & replace his shoes. This random act of kindness has affected my family for life,” she wrote.

As of 3 p.m. ET today, Salis’ Facebook post has been shared more than 5,000 times.

