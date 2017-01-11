Were Maison Margiela’s New Paint-Covered Sneakers Inspired By Nike Running Shoes?

Maison Margiela Men's Fluorescent Yellow Sneakers View Slideshow
Maison Margiela's Nike-inspired Men's Fluorescent Yellow Sneakers.
Whether it’s a high-profile collaboration between Nike and Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci or Zara’s latest Adidas-inspired affordable sneakers, fashion houses continue to seek inspiration from athletic footwear. For proof, look no further than these new Maison Margiela men’s sneakers which appear to have been inspired by Nike’s running shoes.

Spotted by Highsnobiety, these Maison Margiela sneakers aren’t currently available from the French luxury brand’s website, but they were recently made available for pre-order by Antonioli.

Maison Margiela Men's Black SneakersMaison Margiela’s Nike-inspired Men’s Black Sneakers. Antonioli

The sneakers come in black and fluorescent yellow and retail for $595. If their silhouette looks familiar, it’s likely because it boasts a strong resemblance to Nike’s Free Flyknit runners which released in 2013.

Nike Free Flyknit OneThe Nike Free Flyknit One sneaker. Nike

Unlike the pristine knit uppers seen on Nike’s Free Flyknit, Margiela’s sporty sneakers feature uppers coated in cracked paint reminiscent of the fashion house’s collaborations with Converse.

You can pre-order these Margiela men’s sneakers now from Antonioli for $595.

Maison Margiela Men’s Sneakers, $595; antonioli.eu.

Maison Margiela Men's Black SneakersThe details of Maison Margiela’s Men’s Black Sneakers. Antonioli
Maison Margiela Men's Fluorescent Yellow SneakersThe details of Maison Margiela’s Men’s Fluorescent Yellow Sneakers. Antonioli

