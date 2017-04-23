These Extremely Distressed $1,425 Sneakers Look Like They’ve Been Sliced With a Boxcutter

Future Destroyed Maison Margiela distressed sneakers
Maison Margiela's "Future Destroyed" sneakers; $1,425; Nordstrom.com.
Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Maison Margiela has taken deconstruction to extreme form with the “Future Destroyed” sneaker.

Exposed padding, stapled leather and frayed material are among the striking design treatments in the luxury brand’s new kicks that retail for $1,425 on Nordstrom.com.

Maison Margiela's "Future Destroyed" sneakers; $1,425; Nordstrom.com.
It’s an apt name for the reimagined version of the brand’s popular “Future” high-tops, of which Kanye West rocked during his Yeezus tour. The all-black original sneakers retail for $945.

The edgy footwear incorporates a leather and textile upper, lace-up front with side lace guards and a logo patch at the tongue. Jagged, razor-edge cuts add to the distressed look of the shoe.

Maison Margiela's "Future Destroyed" sneakers; $1,425; Nordstrom.com.

Maison Margiela's "Future Destroyed" sneakers; $1,425; Nordstrom.com.
It’s a far more edgy answer to Golden Goose’s “Distressed Superstar Sneakers” ($585) that featured scuff marks, ripped laces and duct-tape reinforcements. The label ignited a torrent of comment on social media, with critics slamming the design as “poverty appropriation.”

Maison Margiela future high topsMaison Margiela’s “Future” high-tops; $945; Maisonmargiela.com. Courtesy of Maison Margiela.
