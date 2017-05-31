Maison Margiela Wants You to Draw on These New $500 Sneakers

Maison Margiela 22 Replica Low Message End

French fashion house Maison Margiela wants you to leave a message on its new $500 sneakers.

The label’s street staple Replica sneakers have been given a blank slate intended to be customized by the wearer. Traditionally constructed in leather and/or suede, this variation of the Replica features a polyester, polyethylene and elastane upper for a crinkled, paper like look and feel.

In addition to the paper-esque uppers, the Maison Margiela 22 Replica Low Message sneakers come packaged with a branded marker pen that allows the owner to create their own one-of-a-kind design.

Additional details include Margiela’s signature embossed tongue label, leather liners, rubber gum soles and a small stitch at the heel.

The Maison Margiela is the brand’s high-end interpretation of the German Army Trainer (GAT) shoe, which originated in the ’70s and is said to have been originally designed by Adolph and Rudolph Dassler, the founders of Adidas and Puma, respectively. Years later, the sneaker has become iconic among fashion and menswear circles.

Maison Margiela’s customizable kicks are available now from retailers including End for $505.

