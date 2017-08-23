Madness Breaks Out as Thousands Come to Indonesian Nike Sale for 90-Percent-Off Deals

Indonesia Nike sale YouTube

Large stampedelike crowds can go hand in hand with releases of limited-edition sneakers, but the chaos you’re about to see could rival even the worst Black Friday episodes of recent memory.

The Grand Indonesia mall held a Nike sale on Monday, drawing thousands of deal hunters as prices reportedly dipped as low as 90 percent off. The sale lasts through Sunday, but from the looks of the videos below, there won’t be many items left to choose from.

In the clips, mobs of shoppers rush through walkways and staircases in attempt to get inside the store first, leaving piles of discarded boxes and shoes strewn across the floor in the process. On the bright side, there were no reports of serious injuries following the event.

Although the savings aren’t quite as large, readers in the States and abroad can shop top discounted Nike sneakers now here.

Want more?

The 8 Best Puma Sneakers on Sale Right Now

These Original Nike LeBron James Sneakers From 2003 Are Coming Back This Weekend

Nike Partners With Rapper Skepta for Exclusive Air Max Sneakers Dropping Next Month

Nike Teams With Swarovski for New Crystal-Covered Sneakers You Can’t Buy