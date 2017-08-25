These Luxe Limited-Edition Air Jordan Slides Drop This Weekend, but There’s Only One Place to Get Them

SoleFly x Jordan 1 Modero Slide SoleFly

Miami boutique SoleFly is continuing its impressive run of Jordan Brand collaborations with a luxe, limited-edition pair of slides set to hit shelves this weekend.

Known as the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Modern, these slides raise the bar on premium quality with premium ostrich leather uppers and Vachetta leather insoles, according to the store.

We want to introduce you to the Jordan 1 Modero x SoleFly. In creating something more upscale and luxurious than just a regular slide, our sandal uses the tooling from the AJ1 bottom, Vachetta Tan insoles and Ostrich uppers. Releasing only 50 pairs this Saturday 8/26 exclusively on SoleFly.com | $95 A post shared by SOLE FLY (@solefly) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Adding to the look’s retro appeal is its rubber midsole, which is lifted directly from the iconic Air Jordan 1, originally released in 1985.

There were only 50 pairs of the slides produced, and they will retail for $95 each beginning Saturday exclusively from solefly.com.

SoleFly’s previous collaborations have included exclusive Air Jordan 3s, Air Jordan 16s, Air Jordan 23s and more.

