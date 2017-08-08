Lululemon Steps Into Footwear With Athletic Propulsion Labs Sneakers

Athletic Propulsion Lab Acton Ascend style. Courtesy of brand

Activewear retailer Lululemon is today expanding its offering into shoes, giving men and women a head-to-toe look.

The featured brand, Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL), will be available in 23 select stores in cities that include Denver, Scottsdale, Ariz., Seattle, Atlanta and New York.

“We look forward to inspiring more sweaty pursuits by offering a one-stop shop with an in-store shoe option to complete our guests’ outfits,” said Celeste Burgoyne, EVP, retail, Americas, Lululemon. “APL shares our brand values of providing a quality technical product that elevates and celebrates our guests to live a life they love.”

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro style. Courtesy of brand

APL was founded by Adam and Ryan Goldston in 2009 and its footwear is designed with the brand’s proprietary Propelium technology. Features include outsoles designed in the shape of a feather, natural motion flex grooves that react to one’s movements and solid rubber placed in high-wear areas for increased durability.

Included in the offering are the TechLoom Phantom and TechLoom Pro styles in a range of colors for both men and women. The shoes average at $150. According to the company, the assortment of styles will vary by store. They are also available online at APL.

Athletic Propulsion Lab TechLoom Phantom style. Courtesy of brand

Want more?

Bella Hadid Wore Unreleased Off-White x Nike Sneakers for a Coordinated Athleisure Wear Look

How The Weeknd Plans to Make His Parallel Sneaker With Puma a Cultural Phenomenon

Boys & Girls Design Their Dream Sneakers in Completely Different Ways