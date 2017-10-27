‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star AD Diggs Talks Unisex Clothing Line, Leveraging TV-Fame for Branding

AD Diggs, DiggtheKicks, Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Courtesy of Aries Jones

Vh1’s “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star AD Diggs announced the relaunching of her unisex clothing line DiggtheKicks on Oct. 16. Diggs recently appeared on part two of the “LHHH” reunion show, which aired Monday.

Diggs has been able to leverage her time on the reality TV series into some marketing opportunities for the brand. With all of the attention, the entrepreneur has been able to reach a much larger group of people by appearing on the show and discussing the brand. “This is a huge platform so I’m really grateful for this opportunity. I think when you go in with a plan and you know what you want to do on any platform go in with goals and plans and I was able to do that and this franchise has given me this opportunity,” Diggs told Footwear News.

Diggs, center, poses for a modeling shoot for the DiggtheKicks jackets available now. Courtesy of Aries Jones

The origin of the streetwear brand hails back to Diggs’ early days of owning a sneaker store called DiggtheKicks.“Diggthekicks was first a sneaker shop and I wanted to make sure I was able to give affordable sneakers,” said Diggs.

After experiencing some local success with the shop and selling limited-edition apparel items, Diggs wanted to take the brand a step further.

The brand grew from there, as Diggs turned her love and passion for kicks into a wearable product that provides fashionable and comfortable apparel for sneakerheads.

DiggtheKicks provides unisex items such as sweat suits, hats, jackets and leggings. The DTK sweatpants include a logo near the bottom of the leg, as to attract the eye down to the wearer’s dope kicks. “Right now what I really enjoy in the fashion world is the sweatpants. We see tracksuits coming back with this ’90s style but a little more fitted, less baggy,” said Diggs. The line of athleisure clothing plays well in the modern sneaker market as consumers are continuing to lean towards comfortable and athletic style clothing.

Diggthekicks apparel is available online at diggthekicksdtk.com.