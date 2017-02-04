A Look Back at Tom Brady’s Winning Super Bowl Cleats

Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl XXXVI. REX Shutterstock.

Tom Brady is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. A win at Super Bowl LI may earn him the nod as the greatest to ever play.

When the leader of the New England Patriots hits the field Sunday to face the Atlanta Falcons at Houston’s NRG Stadium, he could win his fifth championship, which would be the most for any quarterback in league history. With that in mind, Footwear News looks back at the cleats — and turf shoes — that Brady won titles in.

Super Bowl XXXVI

Brady’s first Super Bowl win came in 2002, when the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The quarterback, wearing Nike turf sneakers, completed 16-of-27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Brady in Nike turf sneakers in Super Bowl XXXVI. AP Images.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

The quarterback led the Patriots to another win in the big game two years later with a 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Brady hit the field in the Nike Zoom Air Blade D.

Tom Brady in Super Bowl XXXVIII wearing the Nike Zoom Air Blade D. AP Images.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Brady’s third Super Bowl win came in 2005 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. The QB laced up the Nike Super Speed D at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., during the 24-21 victory.

Tom Brady in Super Bowl XXXIX in the Nike Super Speed D. REX Shutterstock.

Super Bowl XLIX

For his fourth Super Bowl title, Brady hit the field at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in Under Armour. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24.