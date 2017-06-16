Lonzo Ball Wears His $495 Big Baller Brand ZO2 Sneakers in Public for the First Time

NBA prospect Lonzo Ball’s $495 signature sneakers have been making headlines ever since they were unveiled in early May, but amid all of the buzz surrounding the pricey kicks, there was one glaring uncertainty: the Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers were nowhere to be seen each time the Ball family made a public appearance.
But during a promotional event Wednesday for the Adidas Crazy Explosive ’17, Lonzo and brother LiAngelo (who’s committed to play college basketball at UCLA) gave the controversial kicks their first proper public appearance.
Images captured and shared on Instagram by sports photographer Cassy Athena give fans a detailed glimpse at how the ZO2 sneakers look when worn casually. LiAngelo wore the shoes with light blue denim, while Lonzo opted for a more athletic look with basketball shorts.
Also on Wednesday, Lonzo’s father Lavar Ball announced that preorders for the ZO2 sneakers would end on June 22. Readers who are interested in picking up a pair have six days left to order the shoes from bigballerbrand.com.
