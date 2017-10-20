The Best Twitter Roasts After Lonzo Ball’s Lackluster Regular-Season Debut

Lonzo Ball and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton during the team's season opener game on Thursday. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Of all the can’t-miss storylines playing out as the 2017-18 NBA season gets underway, the one with arguably the most buzz is the bright-lights debut of fledgling Los Angeles Lakers rookie — and face of Big Baller Brand — Lonzo Ball.

Ball made his regular-season debut last night as the Lakers met their hometown rival Los Angeles Clippers in a 108-92 loss. And the loss wasn’t the only thing that stung. With everyone’s eyes on the young upstart, Ball turned in an underwhelming performance, shooting 1-of-6 from the field and finishing with just three points in 29 minutes of action.

While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact cause of Ball’s less-than-stellar showing, it’s not uncommon for NBA rookies to go through an adjustment period as they find their bearings on the pro hardwood. There’s also the fact that he was matched up against one of the league’s most ruthless defenders, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.

After the game, Beverley was captured on camera shouting obscenities directed toward Ball. “Bring him out on the court with me, and I will tear his ass up,” Beverley said.

Ball’s braggadocious father, LaVar Ball, was quick to fire back at Beverley postgame while speaking with ESPN reporters. “Who is Patrick Beverley? He played all last year, and nobody said nothing about him,” said LaVar. “Now we are looking at your first game. Why? Because Lonzo’s name is attached to it.”

But Beverley wasn’t the only one who had words for Lonzo after the lackluster loss. As always, Twitter users had a lot to say about his performance, and you’ll find a roundup of some of the most scathing shots below.

"I think his father put him in the lion's den with some porkchop drawers on." The @KGArea21 reacts to Lonzo Ball's first NBA game… pic.twitter.com/sxyIdXXD3H — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 20, 2017

Pat Bev vs Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/JYibrcRLe9 — anthony ☠ (@anthgaston) October 20, 2017

Lakers fans watching Lonzo Ball put up 3 and 4 after D'Angelo Russell put up 30 and 5 last night pic.twitter.com/3dSW7qI1y7 — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) October 20, 2017

*Lonzo Ball dribbles up the floor*

Laker Fans: pic.twitter.com/cNulqy8QSl — Collin (@CollinJustin1) October 20, 2017

Lonzo Ball when he sees Patrick Beverly walking to the scorers table, but he’s just grabbing his warmup and not checking in pic.twitter.com/xqDcC4YDYI — ⌚️ (@UncleDreww__) October 20, 2017

Lonzo Ball when he realizes he has to play Patrick Beverly 3 more times this season. pic.twitter.com/ZUWbMxIIwS — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 20, 2017

More footage of Lonzo Ball's NBA debut … pic.twitter.com/3ALYrQUU37 — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) October 20, 2017

De'Aaron Fox's NBA debut: 24 minutes, 14 points, 5 assists

Lonzo Ball's NBA debut: 29 minutes, 3 points, 4 assists pic.twitter.com/JuMvp24MQ0 — Kindsey Bernhard (@kindseybernhard) October 20, 2017

(Lonzo Ball ties his shoes on the bench before the game) Lakers fans: "JUST LIKE MAGIC AND KAREEM USED TO DO" — Marchie Iller (@BrianRampage) October 20, 2017

Damn I was high key 🚮🚮 in my debut — Lonzo (@RealLonzoBall) October 20, 2017

Lonzo Ball playing like a level 60 MyPlayer — Joe Raynne (@JoeRaynne) October 20, 2017

