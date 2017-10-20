The Best Twitter Roasts After Lonzo Ball’s Lackluster Regular-Season Debut

Of all the can’t-miss storylines playing out as the 2017-18 NBA season gets underway, the one with arguably the most buzz is the bright-lights debut of fledgling Los Angeles Lakers rookie — and face of Big Baller Brand — Lonzo Ball.
Ball made his regular-season debut last night as the Lakers met their hometown rival Los Angeles Clippers in a 108-92 loss. And the loss wasn’t the only thing that stung. With everyone’s eyes on the young upstart, Ball turned in an underwhelming performance, shooting 1-of-6 from the field and finishing with just three points in 29 minutes of action.
While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact cause of Ball’s less-than-stellar showing, it’s not uncommon for NBA rookies to go through an adjustment period as they find their bearings on the pro hardwood. There’s also the fact that he was matched up against one of the league’s most ruthless defenders, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.
After the game, Beverley was captured on camera shouting obscenities directed toward Ball. “Bring him out on the court with me, and I will tear his ass up,” Beverley said.
Ball’s braggadocious father, LaVar Ball, was quick to fire back at Beverley postgame while speaking with ESPN reporters. “Who is Patrick Beverley? He played all last year, and nobody said nothing about him,” said LaVar. “Now we are looking at your first game. Why? Because Lonzo’s name is attached to it.”
But Beverley wasn’t the only one who had words for Lonzo after the lackluster loss. As always, Twitter users had a lot to say about his performance, and you’ll find a roundup of some of the most scathing shots below.
