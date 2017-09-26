Lonzo Ball Debuts His New $495 Big Baller Brand ZO2 ‘Remix’ Sneakers

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball got acquainted with the press yesterday at the NBA’s media day events, and he also took the opportunity to debut the latest iteration of his $495 Big Baller Brand signature sneakers.

As he took center stage under the flashing camera lights, Ball wore the Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix model, which was officially unveiled last week.

The ZO2 Prime Remix was created in partnership with Santa Ana Designs, a design firm owned by sneaker company BrandBlack, which explains the similarities to certain BrandBlack models that have been pointed out on social media.

Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix Big Baller Brand

According to Big Baller Brand’s official product description, the ZO2 Prime Remix takes inspiration from aerospace, Formula 1 racing and “ultralight performance racing Yachts.” It also makes use of cushioning the brand touts as the “newest generation of foam” on the market.

The unveiling of the ZO2 Prime Remix was not without controversy. In the shoe’s product description, it’s noted that customers who placed an order for the original ZO2 Prime sneakers would be automatically receiving the Remix variation instead. Some social media users saw the switch as deceptive and sounded off on social media.

Ball will make his NBA regular season debut on Oct. 19 as the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers from the Staples Center.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is interviewed during NBA media day. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Lonzo Ball AP/Rex Shutterstock

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball AP/Rex Shutterstock

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball poses for photos during NBA media day. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Social Media Roasts Big Baller Brand’s New $495 Lonzo Ball ‘Remix’ Sneakers

Stephon Marbury Calls Out Big Baller Brand for ‘Brainless’ $400 Lonzo Ball Shoes

LaVar Ball Wants to Play Michael Jordan One-on-One on Pay-Per-View — With One Arm