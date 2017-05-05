NBA Coach Mike Brown Laughs When Asked About Lonzo Ball’s $500 Sneakers

It’s safe to say that Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown won’t be buying his kids Lonzo Ball’s new signature shoes.
During a press conference on Thursday, a reporter asked Brown, “Would you buy your kids a pair of shoes for $500 from an unproven NBA player after college?”
Brown burst into laughter and answered bluntly, “Uh … no.” As Brown left the conference, another reporter said, “What about flip-flops for $200?” Brown answered no once again.
After Lonzo’s father promised that his son would have a signature shoe with the family’s Big Baller Brand by the time the former UCLA standout enters the NBA, an online unveiling on Thursday revealed three styles.
The Zo2: Prime sneaker retails for $495; the Zo2: Wet sneaker will come autographed by Lonzo and retail for $995; and the Zo2 slide will be priced at $200. It didn’t take long for Twitter to bash the sneakers. Even former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal had something to say:
