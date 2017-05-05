NBA Coach Mike Brown Laughs When Asked About Lonzo Ball’s $500 Sneakers

Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown. REX Shutterstock

It’s safe to say that Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown won’t be buying his kids Lonzo Ball’s new signature shoes.

During a press conference on Thursday, a reporter asked Brown, “Would you buy your kids a pair of shoes for $500 from an unproven NBA player after college?”

Brown burst into laughter and answered bluntly, “Uh … no.” As Brown left the conference, another reporter said, “What about flip-flops for $200?” Brown answered no once again.

Mike Brown says he won't be buying LaVar Ball's $500 signature LO2's…or his $200 pair of flip flops pic.twitter.com/HZwhGchwBA — KNBR (@KNBR) May 5, 2017

After Lonzo’s father promised that his son would have a signature shoe with the family’s Big Baller Brand by the time the former UCLA standout enters the NBA, an online unveiling on Thursday revealed three styles.

The Zo2: Prime sneaker retails for $495; the Zo2: Wet sneaker will come autographed by Lonzo and retail for $995; and the Zo2 slide will be priced at $200. It didn’t take long for Twitter to bash the sneakers. Even former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal had something to say:

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

Want more?

Twitter Trashes Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand Sneakers

Big Baller Brand Is Now Selling Lonzo Ball’s Signature Basketball Collection

Exclusive: LaVar Ball Says a Sneaker Announcement Is Coming Friday