You Can Get Lonzo Ball’s $495 Lakers Sneakers Three Months Early

(L-R): Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, Lonzo Ball and general manager Rob Pelinka. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Lonzo Ball’s new Los Angeles Lakers-themed “Sho’time” Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers weren’t supposed to arrive until February ’18, but fans who are willing to drop $495 on a pair can get them months earlier than originally expected.

The shoes were announced Thursday night just after Ball was selected second overall by the Lakers in the NBA Draft. Originally slated to release ahead of next year’s All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles, the “Sho’time” ZO2 kicks now have an estimated ship date of November 24.

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” Big Baller Brand

The updated release date will allow Ball and his family’s Big Baller Brand to introduce more styles to the market closer to the beginning of the 2017-18 NBA regular season, which starts in October.

Ball has already been spotted in the “Sho’time” ZO2 sneakers at post-draft press events, and it’s likely that he’ll wear the Lakers-colored kicks on the court next season. If so, a sooner-than-expected release date means fans of the rookie baller will be able to emulate his style with the very pair he wears during games.

The Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” is available now for $495 from bigballerbrand.com.

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” medial view Big Baller Brand

The Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” can be preordered now for $495. Big Baller Brand

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” heel Big Baller Brand

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” aerial view Big Baller Brand

Want more?