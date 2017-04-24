See the Wild Runners’ Costumes at the 2017 London Marathon

Runners in costume at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

Famous faces were abound at the London Marathon today. Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry passed out bottles of water, and later they congratulated Men’s Elite winner Daniel Wanjiru and Women’s Elite winner Mary Keitany; the Kenyan athletes triumphed in Adidas sneakers.

The royal trio was easy to spot in the crowd, and so were Minnie Mouse, RoboCop, Chewbacca, Olaf from “Frozen” and Spider-Man.

This man is dressed as a telephone booth at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

Costumes and quirky style statements made the London Marathon one to remember. Many of the participants donned Asics, Adidas, Saucony, and Nike — the footwear Prince William and Harry donned for their duties.

However, Adidas was the big winner of the race with two of its athletes besting the competition in the sportswear brand’s running shoes.

Prince Harry congratulated 2017 London Marathon Men’s Elite winner Daniel Wanjiru and Woman’s Elite winner Mary Keitany at the finishing line. REX Shutterstock.

Keitany set a women’s-only world record after crossing the finish line, 2:17:01, now the fastest time since the race was categorized by gender. Wanjiru won the men’s race in 2:05:56.

Here, we look at some of the most striking styles of the 2017 London Marathon.

Sure, Spider-Man could web-sling his way to victory, but that wouldn’t be fair. Instead, he hit the ground in Asics.

Spider-Man wears Asics at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

This camel, named Humphrey, because of course, wisely opted to cover its feet with Asics (camels have a two-toed foot and toenails, not hooves).

A camel wears Asics at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

This Minnie Mouse-like costume is not hard to miss on the streets of Time Square or Hollywood Boulevard, but what’s different here is that she’s wearing Asics and has hair on her arms.

A Minnie Mouse-like character wears Asics sneakers and branded socks at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

The first rule of sport is to intimidate the competition, and this runner donned a colossal lion’s head teamed with New Balance sneakers. More of this, please.