Lisa Frank’s New Limited-Edition Reebok Shoes Will Take You Back to the ‘90s

Lisa Frank x Reebok Classic Leather heel detail Reebok

Reebok is serving up a nostalgic collaboration with iconic ‘90s designer Lisa Frank just in time for the back to school season.

The brand partnered with Frank for adult and kids sizes of the Classic Leather sneaker, but there’s a catch: the shoes aren’t for sale. According to Reebok, only two pairs were produced, and they’ll both be given away to lucky fans via the brand’s social media channels.

“I’ve always been a sneaker girl and I’m forever on the lookout for fun new styles,” Frank said in a press release. “Sometimes I even make my own sneakers, adding height to a flat pair of lace ups. I used to paint my sneakers and everybody loved them!”

When asked about the resurgence of ‘90s styles, Frank says it’s rooted in nostalgia. “’90s kids have such fond memories of their childhood and want to share their joy and excitement with their friends, families and coworkers,” she said.

To enter the Lisa Frank x Reebok giveaway, send a tweet to @LisaFrank and @ReebokClassics describing your favorite back to school trend. Two users with the most unique answers will be selected as the winners, according to Reebok. For more information, visit reebok.com.

Lisa Frank x Reebok Classic Leather limited-edition sneakers Reebok

Lisa Frank x Reebok Classic Leather shoe box Reebok

Lisa Frank x Reebok Classic Leather Reebok

Lisa Frank x Reebok Classic Leather detail Reebok

Lisa Frank x Reebok Classic Leather toe detail Reebok

Lisa Frank x Reebok Classic Leather heel Reebok

Want more?

Why Reebok Is the Right Brand to Ask the Academy Awards for a Best Fitness Trainer Category

Future’s Next Collab Combines Two Classic Reebok Shoes for a Premium Makeover

Amber Rose’s Slick New Reebok Collab Comes With a Naughty Statement