Jordan Brand Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan’s Baseball Career With Limited-Edition Retro Styles

Harry Caray interviews Michael Jordan. Mark Elias/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Jordan Brand is taking collectors back to the good ol’ days with its upcoming Air Jordan 9 retro drop.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s brief stint on the baseball diamond, this pack includes two colorways: a black makeup that references Jordan’s tenure with the Birmingham Barons and a considerably scarcer brown style as a nod to the NBA Hall of Famer’s stay with the Scottsdale Scorpions during the 1994 Arizona Fall League.

Air Jordan 9 “Baseball” Jordan Brand

The brand gave an official look at a sample of the black colorway yesterday, adding that the sneakers will be released next week on July 15 from select doors.

The “Baseball” Air Jordan 9 features a premium leather upper with a stitching pattern reminiscent of baseball gloves. This black-based colorway features Jordan’s Barons No. 45 at the heel, along with white accents at the sole and liner.

But that’s only the beginning of what the brand has up its sleeve for next week. According to reports, the black makeup will release alongside a brown look, which sports Jordan’s No. 35 from the Scorpions.

However, buyers won’t be able to choose which pair they’re getting. Instead, the shoes will reportedly come wrapped up with their colors hidden — a nod to the collectible baseball cards of yesteryear. Only upon opening up the package will fans find out which pair they scored.

The “Baseball” Air Jordan 9 will reportedly retail for $250.

Air Jordan Retro 9 PRM “Baseball Glove”. One of the Two Colorways Releasing. ⚾️😱 Info soon. A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Both of the Air Jordan Retro 9 PRM Colorways Releasing❗️ ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ July 15th. $250 A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Air Jordan Retro 9 PRM “Baseball Glove”. Both Colorways Releasing. ⚾️😱 July 15th. $250 #️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ #️⃣3️⃣5️⃣ A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Want more?

These New Air Jordans Pay Homage to Michael Jordan’s Street Style

How an Iconic Michael Jordan Photo Immortalized the ‘Royal’ Air Jordan 1

There’s Never Been an Air Jordan XXXI Like This Before