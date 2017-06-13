Nike Celebrates Warriors NBA Finals Win by Letting People Make Limited-Edition Custom Sneakers

The Golden State Warriors celebrate after winning the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. W. Smith/EPA/Rex Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors captured their second NBA championship in three years last night, preventing LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from winning back-to-back titles. While it was a huge win for the Warriors — it’s the franchise’s fifth championship win and second since 1975 — it was arguably an even more meaningful win for Nike athlete and Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

With last night’s win, Durant finally won the NBA championship that eluded him for nearly a decade. To celebrate, Nike unveiled an ad celebrating Durant’s triumph, but that’s not all. The brand has also readied a range of limited-edition product including customizable Air Force 1s with cork details — a nod to the champagne bottles that are a staple of NBA championship celebrations.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD “Cork,” $160; nike.com

While supplies last, fans can customize the iconic Air Force 1 in its low ($160), mid ($165) and high ($170) variations with premium details including black cork with metallic gold foil that can be used on both the uppers and midsoles. Other options for this campaign include metallic gold leather and gum outsoles.

Nike has not confirmed how long these premium cork options will be available, noting only that they’re here for a limited time. If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate Durant and the Warriors win, customize a pair now while you have a chance from nike.com.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Premium iD “Cork” Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Premium iD “Cork,” $165; nike.com

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD “Cork” Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD “Cork,” $170; nike.com

Golden State Warriors players, coaches, staff and family members celebrate the team’s NBA Finals victory. M. Davey/EPA/Rex Shutterstock

