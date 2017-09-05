These Limited-Edition Boots Come With a Pocket to Hide a Flask

Talisker x Oliver Sweeney Skye flask Oliver Sweeney

London-based brand Oliver Sweeney and Scottish distillery Talisker have a limited-edition collaboration out now, which is perfect for whiskey connoisseurs looking for new ways to take their favorite spirit on the road.

The Talisker x Oliver Sweeney “Made by the Sea” gift set combines Talisker’s 10-year-old single malt Scotch whiskey with Oliver Sweeney’s Skye boot.

The boot itself features an Italian leather upper, which was hand-burnished in Oliver Sweeney’s Italian factory. Premium build aside, the standout feature on this boot is its pocket, which is perfectly positioned and sized to hold a 2-ounce flask, which conveniently comes packaged with the shoes.

Other noteworthy details include an embedded compass at the boot’s medial side and a St. Mortiz sole, which actually uses a section of the cask used to age Talisker’s whisky.

Rounding out this premium gift set is a solid oak box and a 700mL bottle of Talisler’s 10-year-old whisky.

The Talisker x Oliver Sweeney “Made by the Sea” gift set retails for $779 from oliversweeney.com.

